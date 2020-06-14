Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
vadim kaipov
@vadimkaipov
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Saint Petersburg, Россия
Published on
June 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
houseplant
plant
saint petersburg
россия
indoor plants
plant pots
planted pots
potted plants
potted plant
Light Backgrounds
pot
Flower Images
House Images
garden
HD Windows Wallpapers
fresh
indoor
HD White Wallpapers
HD Design Wallpapers
HD Floral Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Vision Board Pics
74 photos
· Curated by Jessica Sanga
vision
pic
board
General
30 photos
· Curated by Tranami Deco
general
Flower Images
plant
Houseplant heaven
621 photos
· Curated by Mickey Gast
plant
potted plant
pot