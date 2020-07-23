Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dorothea OLDANI
@dorographie
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Obersee, Näfels, Switzerland
Published on
July 23, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wonderful reflection in the Swiss Alps
Related tags
switzerland
obersee
näfels
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
lake
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain lake
rock
rocks
Mountain Images & Pictures
alps
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Forest Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
swiss alps
ice
Best Stone Pictures & Images
dorographie
doro
Creative Commons images
Related collections
January 2021
212 photos
· Curated by Carissa Bongalosa
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
G-"Reflected Views"
144 photos
· Curated by Vee W
outdoor
lake
Cloud Pictures & Images
Mountains
243 photos
· Curated by Sarah Johnson
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
plant