Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Michele Seghieri
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
January 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
@micheleseghieri
Related collections
Blazers & Jackets
176 photos
· Curated by Deborah Joyce
blazer
jacket
human
Mibo Buttons
48 photos
· Curated by Owain Thomas
button
human
accessory
ff
11 photos
· Curated by Sehar Rohira
ff
human
Women Images & Pictures
Related tags
apparel
clothing
overcoat
suit
coat
People Images & Pictures
human
female
tuxedo
Women Images & Pictures
blazer
jacket
dark aesthetic
HD Aesthetic Wallpapers
Grunge Backgrounds
man
portrait
photography
face
photo
Public domain images