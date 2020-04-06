Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Simon Champagne
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Bali, Indonesia
Published on
April 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Potential BD
5,109 photos
· Curated by Nara
worship
HD Art Wallpapers
Buddha Images
STATUES
159 photos
· Curated by Supreme BxRI
statue
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
sculpture
14 photos
· Curated by ko ubin
sculpture
outdoor
human
Related tags
HD Art Wallpapers
statue
sculpture
ornament
bali
indonesia
gargoyle
HD Black Wallpapers
Free images