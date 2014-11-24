Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Vadim Gromov
@vadim_gromov
Download free
Published on
November 24, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Leaf texture in macro
Share
Info
Related collections
plantasía plantástica
11 photos
· Curated by Daniel Torres
plant
petal
Flower Images
Dermedics/Science Shit
4 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Power
science
bubble
Website Backgrounds
Backgrounds
910 photos
· Curated by Mavyn Design
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Related tags
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
veins
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
flora
Nature Images
vein
stem
growth
outdoors
HQ Background Images
science
Website Backgrounds
closeup
chlorophyl
photosynthesis
macro
close-up
Public domain images