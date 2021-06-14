Go to Joshua J. Cotten's profile
Available for hire
Download free
black and yellow caterpillar on green plant stem
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Shelby Farms Community Garden, Gardener Road, Memphis, TN, USA
Published on Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A monarch caterpillar.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

shelby farms community garden
gardener road
memphis
tn
usa
caterpillar
shelby farms
community garden
monarch
Nature Images
wildlife
monarch caterpillar
tennessee
outdoors
plant
Food Images & Pictures
seasoning
dill
Free stock photos

Related collections

Rainy Days
46 photos · Curated by Lucas Gallone
rainy day
rain
HD City Wallpapers
Portrait Mode
355 photos · Curated by Mihir Sumant
portrait
plant
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking