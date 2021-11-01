Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ray Harrington
@raymondo600
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Teignmouth, UK
Published
on
November 1, 2021
Canon, PowerShot SX40 HS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Air Sea Rescue helicopter over Teignmouth, Devon
Related tags
teignmouth
uk
helicopter
air sea rescue
aircraft
transportation
vehicle
Animals Images & Pictures
flying
Birds Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
Workspaces
618 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
workspace
office
table
Emotions
20 photos
· Curated by Alyona Smorodnikova
emotion
People Images & Pictures
human
Women @ Work
21 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
work
Women Images & Pictures
human