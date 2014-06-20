Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Martin Staněk
@martinstanek
Download free
Published on
June 20, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Mountains and a twinkling sky
Share
Info
Related collections
Snow, Ice, and Winter
714 photos
· Curated by Michele Tokuno
ice
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
Nature
87 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Instant
Nature Images
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
favs
161 photos
· Curated by Fisnik Batusha
fav
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
peak
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Snow Wallpapers
mountain range
HD Sky Wallpapers
glacier
ice
crest
Star Images
Winter Images & Pictures
cold
silhouette
shadow
Light Backgrounds
Sun Images & Pictures
HD Blue Wallpapers
Adventure
Free pictures