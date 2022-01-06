Go to Lenstravelier's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Indroda, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India
Published on Canon, EOS RP
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Sarus crane

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

indroda
gandhinagar
gujarat
india
bird flying
bird photography
wildlife
wildlife photography
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
crane bird
Free stock photos

Related collections

Healthy Living
80 photos · Curated by Shopamine
healthy
plant
flora
Computer
39 photos · Curated by Anand Houston
HD Computer Wallpapers
work
office
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking