Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Banza Tanyi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
monk
People Images & Pictures
human
building
housing
architecture
monastery
People Images & Pictures
photo
photography
Free stock photos
Related collections
TRAVEL
89 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
Travel Images
building
architecture
Botanicals
421 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
botanical
Flower Images
plant
Collection #88: MOO
9 photos
· Curated by MOO
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor