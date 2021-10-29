Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Y S
@santonii
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Tahoe, United States
Published
7d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lake tahoe
united states
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
abies
fir
HD Blue Wallpapers
conifer
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
tree trunk
mountain range
cliff
wilderness
Backgrounds
Related collections
Food and Drink
831 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
drink
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Monumental
21 photos
· Curated by Mike Petrucci
monumental
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Christmas
40 photos
· Curated by Kaylee McNulty
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures