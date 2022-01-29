Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Larry George II
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Baton Rouge, LA, USA
Published
7d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
baton rouge
la
usa
People Images & Pictures
glasses
jacket
rain jacket
downtown
locs
hood
cloudy sky
overcast
dreadlocks
HD City Wallpapers
dreads
HD Grey Wallpapers
clothing
apparel
human
accessory
Public domain images
Related collections
Points and Triangles
211 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
triangle
building
architecture
Fashion Startups
83 photos · Curated by Niamh O'Dea
fashion
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
People
130 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
People Images & Pictures
man
outdoor