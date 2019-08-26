Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Katthy K. Mal
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Queen Sirikit Botanic Garden , Chiang Mai, Thailand
Published on
August 27, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
During vacay with friends
Related tags
thailand
queen sirikit botanic garden
chiang mai
cactus
glasshouse
cnx
HD Green Wallpapers
chiangmai
plant
fungus
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Greenhouse
7 photos
· Curated by Andrea Liang
greenhouse
plant
garden
Cactus
52 photos
· Curated by s c
HD Cactus Wallpapers
plant
Desert Images
Plants
51 photos
· Curated by Erin Stephen
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
flora