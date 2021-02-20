Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 20, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
tree trunk
HD Wood Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
bark trees
137 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
bark
plant
tree trunk
pattern texture Natur
1,215 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
natur
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
DeepDream - textures
1,194 photos
· Curated by Katarzyna Matylla
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers