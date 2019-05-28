Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Prakash Thapa
@dad2love
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 29, 2019
NIKON D5200
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
face
clothing
apparel
smile
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
photography
photo
portrait
finger
People Images & Pictures
outdoors
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #78: Dale Partridge
9 photos
· Curated by Dale Partridge
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Highly Devoted
76 photos
· Curated by Marjorie Fischer
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Flowers
764 photos
· Curated by Drew Wickline
Flower Images
blossom
plant