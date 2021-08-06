Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Claudio Schwarz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
interlaken
eiger
mönch
jungfrau
HD Blue Wallpapers
mountain range
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
peak
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
glacier
Free images
Related collections
Virtual Wave
27 photos
· Curated by Blythe Severson
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Deep thinking
839 photos
· Curated by Aaron Booth
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #82: Jared Erondu
9 photos
· Curated by Jared Erondu
outdoor
Star Images
HD Wallpapers