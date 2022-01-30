Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mak
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
FUJIFILM, X-T20
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
shop
bakery
Food Images & Pictures
sweets
confectionery
clock tower
building
architecture
tower
indoors
kiosk
Free stock photos
Related collections
FAIRY TALES AND CASTLES
225 photos · Curated by Susan H.
castle
HD Forest Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Collection #38: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
sunlight
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Sea
187 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
sea
outdoor
wafe