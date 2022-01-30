Go to Mak's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoFUJIFILM, X-T20
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

shop
bakery
Food Images & Pictures
sweets
confectionery
clock tower
building
architecture
tower
indoors
kiosk
Free stock photos

Related collections

Sea
187 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
sea
outdoor
wafe
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking