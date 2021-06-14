Go to Mika Baumeister's profile
Available for hire
Download free
person in white pants and white shirt holding clear glass tube
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A syringe with vaccination in it! (okay it's water, jk)

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

injection
vaccine
covid 19 vaccine
vial
current events
jab
syringe
astrazeneca
biontech
doctor
pfizer
medicine
vaccination
injector
gloves
People Images & Pictures
human
apparel
clothing
lab
Free pictures

Related collections

Syringe
10 photos · Curated by Nont Pian
syringe
injection
vaccine
Aspiring Nurse
87 photos · Curated by Martha Shoop
nurse
human
doctor
RISE
199 photos · Curated by C Maxon
rise
human
HD Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking