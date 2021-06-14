Go to shraga kopstein's profile
@sfkopstein
Download free
brown bread on black plastic tray
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D850
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Captured these fresh baked breads cooling outside a bakery.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

bakery
Food Images & Pictures
bread
fresh baking
Brown Backgrounds
seasame seed
horizontal
smells
golden gate bridge
no people
trays
Metal Backgrounds
cooling
shop
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Portraotic
163 photos · Curated by Jeremy Bishop
portraotic
People Images & Pictures
human
Globes and Maps
149 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
globe
map
Travel Images
Christianity
411 photos · Curated by Katie Smith
Christianity
church
Book Images & Photos
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking