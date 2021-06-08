Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nareeta Martin
@splashabout
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Rocky cliffs and reflections at the edge of this peaceful lake.
Related tags
clear water
lake
reflections
rocky cliff
Nature Images
outdoors
rock
cliff
Mountain Images & Pictures
wilderness
HD Water Wallpapers
land
HD Scenery Wallpapers
valley
canyon
river
photo
photography
Backgrounds
Related collections
Succulents
53 photos
· Curated by Dallas Reedy
succulent
plant
HD Cactus Wallpapers
minimal
177 photos
· Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
minimal
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Maldives
25 photos
· Curated by Jeff Watkins
maldives
sea
Travel Images