Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Severin Candrian
@feeypflanzen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Flawil, Svizzera
Published
on
March 31, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T30
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Close-up of Calathea white star leaves
Related tags
flawil
svizzera
HD Grey Wallpapers
calathea white star
studio
thesill
bloomscape
patchplants
pflanze
potted plant
indoor plant
flora
plantlover
plant
plants
feey
houseplants
HD Green Wallpapers
interior
cushion
Public domain images
Related collections
G R E E N
138 photos
· Curated by Chanaichon Theeravanvilai
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
vase
MNML | plants
391 photos
· Curated by Mmm Ok
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
minimal
Newlyn Maids
22 photos
· Curated by Tegan Howard
plant
houseplant
Flower Images