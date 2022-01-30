Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gustavo Scafeli
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
sitting
furniture
bench
female
clothing
apparel
Women Images & Pictures
dating
HD Wood Wallpapers
Girls Photos & Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #87: Scott Stratten
9 photos · Curated by Scott Stratten
outdoor
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Pilgrim's Progress
74 photos · Curated by Valencia Ng
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
1,138 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
covid-19
pandemic
coronavirus