“Estate” meaning summer in Italiano. This photo commemorated my 2nd visit in Venezia, Italia out of the 4. Italia has always been a home away from home to me. This was a smoldering 36 degrees Celsius kind of day, where we walked around the houses and ruins in the city. While everyone was busy taking photos at the touristy spots, I was occupied with shooting these bellissimo sites. Sempre bellissima, Italia.