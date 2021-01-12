Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tim Arnold
@timarnoldsmb
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
January 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
La Grande Sassière
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
vanoise
alps
val d'isère
tignes
savoie
tarentaise
ski resort
snowboard
ski lift
chairlift
télésiège
Mountain Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures
summit
mont blanc
ski
slopes
pistes
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Aerial
119 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
aerial
aerial view
road
Illuminated
177 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
illuminated
outdoor
plant
Collection #108: Ann Friedman
10 photos
· Curated by Ann Friedman
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
HD Pattern Wallpapers