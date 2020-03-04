Go to Cesar Cid's profile
Ladder Canyon Trail, Mecca, CA, USA
This extraordinary hiking trail is about 5 miles of beauty and adventure. You start the hike inside the canyon climbing ladders until you make it to the top of the canyon and you see the stunning views of the Coachella Valley. You later encounter the "painted canyons" which were created by years of erosion and climate. One of the best hiking experiences in the whole Coachella Valley. Painted Canyon Mecca, CA (Palm Springs Area) #hiking #PalmSprings #Desert #Views #Landscape #BeutifulDestinations #Coachella #CoachellaValley #PalmSpringsHiking

