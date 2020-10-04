Go to Geoffroy Hauwen's profile
@geoffroyh
Download free
grayscale photo of UNKs coffee store
grayscale photo of UNKs coffee store
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
New York, État de New York, États-Unis
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Geoffroy Hauwen Photographer www.geoffroy-hauwen.com

Related collections

image themes mood
15 photos · Curated by annica thoms
nyc
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking