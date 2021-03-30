Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
REGINE THOLEN
@designbytholen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 30, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Golden retriever on sofa.
Related tags
Dog Images & Pictures
golden retriever
sad dog
watching
tired
hunger
calm
pet
canine
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
Puppies Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Drone Captures
1,141 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
drone
outdoor
aerial view
bright-minimal
751 photos
· Curated by Aleksandra Humeniuk
bright-minimal
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Shadow Play
67 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
human