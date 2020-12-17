Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Cindy Wang
@tasty678
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 17, 2020
Canon, EOS M50
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
confectionery
Food Images & Pictures
sweets
dessert
chocolate
cream
creme
Cake Images
icing
fudge
plant
biscuit
cookie
Ice Cream Images & Pictures
cocoa
Public domain images
Related collections
Christianity
93 photos
· Curated by Julie Rothe
Christianity
church
HD Cross Wallpapers
night
201 photos
· Curated by spear spear
night
Star Images
outdoor
Tropical & Summer
7 photos
· Curated by Archie Samengo-Turner
Summer Images & Pictures
HD Tropical Wallpapers
palm