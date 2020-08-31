Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Birgit Hermann
@photography_hermann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Göta canal, Sweden
Published
on
August 31, 2020
Canon EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
göta canal
sweden
HD Grey Wallpapers
mammal
cattle
Cow Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
dairy cow
vegetation
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
lake
Free images
Related collections
Couples
228 photos
· Curated by Ashley Peterson
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Candy
51 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
candy
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
NOTHING BUT FLOWERS
855 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Flower Images
plant
petal