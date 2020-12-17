Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sharon Santema
@ssantema
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 18, 2020
samsung, SM-G970U1
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
round, rustic, white clock on textured grey wall
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Clock Images
wall clock
time
Plain Backgrounds
antique
HD Textured Wallpapers
circle
round
rustic texture
analog clock
architecture
clock tower
tower
building
wristwatch
jewelry
ring
accessory
accessories
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
HP sample
13 photos · Curated by hoshi Ni
ring
hand
accessory
Minimalism
1,441 photos · Curated by Writing&Style
minimalism
HD White Wallpapers
minimal
Church
423 photos · Curated by nicole alene
church
Book Images & Photos
HD Grey Wallpapers