Go to Rawan Yasser's profile
Available for hire
Download free
gold and white uplight chandelier
gold and white uplight chandelier
Alexandria, EgyptPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Ceiling in the royal museum of jewelry, Alexandria.

Related collections

Beautiful Bridges
40 photos · Curated by Scott Webb
bridge
architecture
building
Interiors
389 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
interior
indoor
furniture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking