Go to Taufik H's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green trees beside white concrete building during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Surabaya, Surabaya City, East Java, Indonesia
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Tunjungan Plaza Surabaya

Related collections

Up
29 photos · Curated by Naoufal Kadhom
up
building
architecture
Vaccine
54 photos · Curated by muchamad wahid
vaccine
coronavirus
virus
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking