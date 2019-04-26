from my point of view : Shooting photos and videos with DJI Osmo Pocket.. Osmo Pocket Review > https://koukichi-t.com/archives/tag/osmo-pocket-%E3%83%AC%E3%83%93%E3%83%A5%E3%83%BC / Youtube https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLxZaRouXBV8rjXUmKOsxFok4cwH6-mDx- / Instagram https://www.instagram.com/kt.pics/ I'm so happy you put my credit.and If you let me know when you use my photos, I'm introduce on my Instagram, blog, etc;) Requests for work. Please contact me via message or Instagram DM.and more photo and vidoes Search "koukichi" on EyeEm/Getty Images;)