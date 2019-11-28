Go to PJ Gal-Szabo's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green leafed tree
green leafed tree
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Romania
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Morning mist in a old growth forest in Romania.

Related collections

Simple Beauty
51 photos · Curated by Liane Buck
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
road
30 photos · Curated by stein oukes
road
gravel
dirt road
International Landscapes
116 photos · Curated by David Frankel
outdoor
mountain range
peak
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking