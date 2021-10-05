Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yasamine June
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Oakland, CA, USA
Published
on
October 5, 2021
Pentax, k1000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
oakland
ca
usa
shop
Vintage Backgrounds
lighting
stand
magazine
retail
Coffee Images
counter
coffee shop
coffee shop interior
classic
interior
architecture
restaurant
Light Backgrounds
light bulb
empty
Public domain images
Related collections
Shadow Play
67 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Collection #179: Derek Sivers
7 photos
· Curated by Derek Sivers
Texture Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
camping
203 photos
· Curated by Meg Learner
camping
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers