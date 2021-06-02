Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Zarif Ali
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
portrait of leaves in a forest
Related tags
sunny day
sunny
Texture Backgrounds
leaf texture
leaf details
Leaf Backgrounds
Leaf Backgrounds
green aesthetic
Green Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
Nature Backgrounds
nature images
nature green
Nature Backgrounds
Forest Backgrounds
HD Forest Wallpapers
foiliage
leaves wallpaper
leaves background
leaves
Free stock photos
Related collections
Square Orientation
97 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
man
Blossoms Bloom
231 photos
· Curated by Ioana M
bloom
blossom
Flower Images
Introspection
33 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
introspection
People Images & Pictures
human