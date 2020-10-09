Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anthony Rae
@anthonyrae
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2020
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
heron
ardeidae
egret
stork
crane bird
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Misc
59 photos · Curated by Falco Bolger
misc
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Birds Loving Nature
84 photos · Curated by Lynne Furrer
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Art References: Things
116 photos · Curated by Rachel Luebke
HD Art Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
plant