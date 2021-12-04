Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Don Stouder
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
vegetation
Nature Images
bush
outdoors
Tree Images & Pictures
wilderness
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
land
plateau
Jungle Backgrounds
rainforest
slope
conifer
fir
abies
Free pictures
Related collections
Retro Pop
299 photos · Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
pop
HD Color Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
Creatures
128 photos · Curated by Lucas Myers
creature
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Playing House (Interior Décor)
202 photos · Curated by Marsha Wilde
House Images
decor
interior