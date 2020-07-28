Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Prakash Shekhar
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 28, 2020
vivo, 1917
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Rose Images
blossom
Flower Images
plant
petal
geranium
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Sport
505 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
Sports Images
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Architectural lines
965 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
architectural
line
building
Cities
152 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
HD City Wallpapers
building
HD Grey Wallpapers