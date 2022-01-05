Go to Lucas Kepner's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7RM2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

lilienthal berlin
watch
automatic movement
automatic
lifestyle
style
jewlery
watches
wristwatch
clock tower
building
architecture
tower
Public domain images

Related collections

night
200 photos · Curated by spear spear
night
Star Images
outdoor
Home
48 photos · Curated by Modo Studio
home
indoor
interior
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking