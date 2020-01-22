Devadasi Neelam: Portraits of a Modern Ancient Mystic in a Studio Dear Friends - This is my Sacred Art. The subject in this photo is a modern-ancient mystic, the archetype of Shadow Divine Feminine, a Devadasi. The Devadasi is a modern-ancient erotic mystic who lives in this material reality and also exists somewhere beyond it. Mysterious, strange intersections between the ancient and modern emerge for this human divine Devadasi. She is spiritual and sensual, erotic and divine, innocent and knowing, pure and disheveled, shadow and light, intuition and flesh. Nonduality. My Sundaram, my sundaram. All of my love, Neelam💎 Photographer: Paula Elmore