Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Johnny Briggs
@johnnyboylee
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Upcycled vintage telephone desk lamp
Related tags
Vintage Backgrounds
vintage phone
vintage telephone
rotary phone
phone lamp.telephone lamp
upcycled
repurposed
belgium phone
retro phone
desk lamp
stylish lighting
unique lighting
telephone
rotary dial
table lamp
lighting
quirky
handmade
edison
edison bulb
Free pictures
Related collections
vintage& retro
67 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Serrano
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
old
Taylor Home Decor
13 photos
· Curated by Taylor Holt
home
decor
interior design
Obvious Outrage - Student Housing pt2
61 photos
· Curated by Rayn West
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
letter