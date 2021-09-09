Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ransford Quaye
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kanda Highway, Accra, Ghana
Published
on
September 9, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A smile is a curve that sets everything straight. - Phyllis Diller
Related tags
kanda highway
accra
ghana
People Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures
Family Images & Photos
female
clothing
apparel
HD Teen Wallpapers
Girls Photos & Images
face
Women Images & Pictures
HD Kids Wallpapers
child
photography
photo
Free pictures
Related collections
Luminescence
4 photos
· Curated by Thought Catalog
luminescence
Book Images & Photos
Light Backgrounds
Soleil
104 photos
· Curated by MARCO MUSUMECI
soleil
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #14: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
sea
Brown Backgrounds