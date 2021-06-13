Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
kabita Darlami
@itskabita
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 13, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Dewdrops on leaves
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
blossom
Leaf Backgrounds
leaves
leave
rain
rain drop
rain drop in leaves
rainy
Snake Images & Pictures
reptile
Animals Images & Pictures
droplet
veins
Flower Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Metaphorical
51 photos
· Curated by Cara Tucker
metaphorical
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Saccharine
24 photos
· Curated by Me
saccharine
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
Methods of Transportation
150 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
transportation
vehicle
train