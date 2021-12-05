Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marjhon Obsioma
@shotsbybeard
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Bible Images
spirituality
faith
reading bible
Book Images & Photos
Paper Backgrounds
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #64: Lawrence Lessig
9 photos · Curated by Lawrence Lessig
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
plant
Collection #109: Heather Payne
10 photos · Curated by Heather Payne
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Repetitive Nature
115 photos · Curated by Jeremy Bishop
outdoor
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers