Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
DLKR Life
@dlkrlife
Download free
Share
Info
Tokyo, Japan
Published on
December 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Small green leaves from hedges, shrubs, bush.
Related collections
Automobiles
45 photos
· Curated by Jochen Gererstorfer
automobile
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
London
114 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
london
united kingdom
building
Arcade
809 photos
· Curated by Leo Ara
arcade
People Images & Pictures
portrait
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
conifer
yew
vegetation
tokyo
japan
Leaf Backgrounds
bush
plants
hedge
shrubs
HD Green Wallpapers
greenery
Free pictures