Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jaime Dantas
@jaimedantas
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Paraíba, Brasil
Published
on
November 10, 2020
Canon, PowerShot SX50 HS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
This landscape reminds the African savanna
Related tags
paraíba
brasil
road
path
Nature Images
savanna
trail
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Sky Wallpapers
wilderness
paraiba
brazil
horizon
wild
caatinga
HD Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
wildlife
Backgrounds
Related collections
Into the Woods
32 photos
· Curated by Alice Donovan Rouse
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers
Collection #154: Andre Benz
9 photos
· Curated by Andre Benz
HD Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images
Direction & Time
46 photos
· Curated by Michele Yamin
direction
HD Grey Wallpapers
sign