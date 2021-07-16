Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Roy Javier
@rymrtn
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Hamilton Gardens, Hamilton East, Hamilton, New Zealand
Published
on
July 17, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Hamilton Gardens - Cabin in Hammond Camellia Garden
Related tags
hamilton gardens
hamilton east
hamilton
new zealand
garden
purple sky
wooden cabin
wooden house
garden cabin
hammond camellia garden
camellia garden
flower garden
shrubs
flower shrubs
pathway to the cabin
isolated
cabin entrance
cabin
cabin in woods
HD Wood Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Pet Lovers
40 photos
· Curated by Alfredo Paterno
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
Dog Images & Pictures
All the Colour
281 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
colour
Flower Images
plant
The Classics
65 photos
· Curated by Marce
classic
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds