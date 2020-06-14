Go to CreateTravel.tv's profile
Independence Palace, Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Bến Thành, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Independence Palace (Dinh Độc Lập), also known as Reunification Palace (Vietnamese: Dinh Thống Nhất), built on the site of the former Norodom Palace, is a landmark in Ho Chi Minh City (formerly known as Saigon), Vietnam. It was designed by architect Ngô Viết Thụ and was the home and workplace of the President of South Vietnam during the Vietnam War. It was the site of the end of the Vietnam War during the Fall of Saigon on 30 April 1975, when a North Vietnamese Army tank crashed through its gates.

