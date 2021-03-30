Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rod Long
@rodlong
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 30, 2021
SONY, ILCE-9
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A child's hands imprint showing their love
Related tags
HD White Wallpapers
Heart Images
hands
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
serve
children
Love Images
care
Family Images & Photos
community
support
Watercolor Backgrounds
paint
service
church
caring
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
Creative Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
Please
14 photos
· Curated by Pavel Grekov
please
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Love
209 photos
· Curated by Trisha B
Love Images
hand
Heart Images
#MicroPoetry Images
384 photos
· Curated by Richard Manley-Tannis
HD Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
HQ Background Images